Chrisa Sunday Forecast

Snow and wind are ahead for the mountains while the rest of New Mexico feels warmer temperatures to begin the upcoming week! Temperatures this morning started out 10 -30 warmer compared to Saturday morning. Afternoon highs today will be 10 -15 warmer.

