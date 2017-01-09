Cause of fire at empty northeast Albu...

Cause of fire at empty northeast Albuquerque building under investigation

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Crews are now investigating how a fire started at the empty building that used to be the Valencia Lounge Bar at the corner of Wyoming and Constitution. Firefighters were called out around 9:30 Sunday night.

