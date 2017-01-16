Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
There are 1 comment on the Deming Headlight story from 10 hrs ago, titled Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda.
New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene for a 60-day session. Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene for a 60-day session.
#1 7 hrs ago
Save a lot of $$$ for the budget, cut the session short and GO HOME.................
