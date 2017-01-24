Bill would make hazing at New Mexico schools a crime
The legislator behind the bill says students from the University of New Mexico actually asked for it, and that New Mexico is one of only a handful of states across the country without a law against hazing. In 2014, hazing landed two UNM soccer players in the hospital with alcohol poisoning.
