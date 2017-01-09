Bill to increase amount of medical po...

Bill to increase amount of medical pot allowed in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the proposal by Democratic Sen. Cisco McSorley of Albuquerque also would increase the amount of marijuana that the program's participants can possess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
For a Change, Allow the People to Speak! 11 min moses 2
Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc... 40 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 10
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 48 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,208
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 51 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,201
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 2 hr Trump your President 22
News Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ... 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 27
Why did the entire KRQE morning news team leave... (Dec '14) 7 hr Linda Thomas 105
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,146 • Total comments across all topics: 277,795,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC