BCSO investigating homicide in northwest Albuquerque
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Felicia Romero said around 2:45 p.m. deputies received a shots-fired call on the 100 block of Cynthia Loop in the northwest Albuquerque. When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
