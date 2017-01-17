Authorities continue to build case against accused Old Navy arsonist
Federal agents are building their case against the man they say set fire to an Albuquerque Old Navy Store in late November 2016. Albuquerque police arrested 28-year-old David Hickman after he was seen leaving the Old Navy just before it erupted in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|53 min
|Mister Chix
|63,263
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Cooties
|114,250
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|1 hr
|T Run
|35
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|2 hr
|Betty G
|4
|36 Dems not Attending the Inaugration
|3 hr
|Reaffirming
|6
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|11 hr
|Daniel
|48
|When a relative's kid comes to visit
|13 hr
|Sabrina
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC