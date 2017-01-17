Authorities continue to build case ag...

Authorities continue to build case against accused Old Navy arsonist

Federal agents are building their case against the man they say set fire to an Albuquerque Old Navy Store in late November 2016. Albuquerque police arrested 28-year-old David Hickman after he was seen leaving the Old Navy just before it erupted in flames.

