Authorities: body found under bridge identified
Bernalillo County authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a man who apparently fell from an Interstate 40 bridge on the eastern outskirts of Albuquerque. Sheriff's Deputy Felicia Romero says the body apparently had been below the bridge at the Carnuel exit for several days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|3 min
|martin
|9
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,229
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|22 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,217
|Thieves smash into Albuquerque business, steal ...
|7 hr
|sophia
|1
|New Black Fashion Statement
|9 hr
|No2ART
|10
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Hanna Skandera
|803
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|20 hr
|Robert M
|135
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC