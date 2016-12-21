Arraignment slated for suspected Old ...

Arraignment slated for suspected Old Navy arsonist

The man accused of firebombing an Old Navy store in Albuquerque will go back before a federal judge this week. David Hickman is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday morning in that case.

