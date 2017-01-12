Albuquerque water meters going high tech
An Albuquerque homeowner says it was dark outside when she stumbled onto a surprising discovery right in front of her northeast area home. It was something she'd never seen before, attached on top of her water utility cover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|5 hr
|Moaner6526
|26
|A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the...
|6 hr
|Its Baracks Fault
|16
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|6 hr
|What kind of
|133
|New Black Fashion Statement
|9 hr
|Tina M
|9
|It's always a big mistake.....
|10 hr
|Well
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,220
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,210
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC