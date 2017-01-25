Albuquerque transgender teens voted ontoa

Seventeen-year-olds K'la Nieto and Devin Mares have been best friends since middle school, going through all the usual teen dramas - and a life-altering transition. Albuquerque transgender teens voted onto homecoming courts ALBUQUERQUE - Seventeen-year-olds K'la Nieto and Devin Mares have been best friends since middle school, going through all the usual teen dramas - and a life-altering transition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.