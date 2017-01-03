Albuquerque Texas flag mural fixed
It's one of many iconic murals in Albuquerque, the Texas flag on a local business was featured on a hit TV show, "Better Call Saul." But that flag was vandalized just two weeks ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc...
|1 hr
|darlene
|8
|John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam
|1 hr
|LetsGetReal
|7
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|1 hr
|Dreams6303
|19
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,187
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,193
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|3 hr
|Drain
|124
|bandido support clubs (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|CDighta
|195
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC