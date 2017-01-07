Albuquerque Police searching for miss...

Albuquerque Police searching for missing sisters

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Police say 25-year-old Vanessa George was last seen with her 1 and 4-year-old daughters. Vanessa's sister, 20-year-old Letecia George is also missing along with her 1-year-old daughter.

