Albuquerque parents claim school put daughter on bus without permission
An Albuquerque family claims someone called and sent a note to their daughter's elementary school requesting she ride the bus home, even though that wasn't routine. Tom Potts, whose second-grader has never ridden the bus before, said she had her first experience riding one and it wasn't pleasant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State senator to file bill requiring presidenti...
|10 min
|Zahisto
|27
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,254
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|114,244
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|Zahisto
|80
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|2 hr
|juan 246
|30
|Heidi Pie Alums - Where are you? (Jun '08)
|4 hr
|Zahisto
|47
|Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien...
|4 hr
|No need
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC