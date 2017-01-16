Albuquerque parents claim school put ...

Albuquerque parents claim school put daughter on bus without permission

14 hrs ago

An Albuquerque family claims someone called and sent a note to their daughter's elementary school requesting she ride the bus home, even though that wasn't routine. Tom Potts, whose second-grader has never ridden the bus before, said she had her first experience riding one and it wasn't pleasant.

