Albuquerque mayoral race starts up
City Councilor Dan Lewis and former Chief of Staff for the New Mexico Attorney General Michelle Garcia Holmes officially announced they'll be running for Albuquerque mayor on Sunday. Lewis mentioned lots of ideas about breaking up APS into smaller districts and combine all first responders into a metro safety agency.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals on Wheels
|1 hr
|Joey
|2
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,199
|John McAfee exposes Hacking Scam
|4 hr
|Wow
|12
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Susanne M
|7,114
|Lets make NM Best Place To Be A Kid...
|8 hr
|rmeghan34
|2
|Are Motel Sheets Clean???
|8 hr
|rmeghan34
|1
|In deep hole, a chance for economic improvement
|9 hr
|rmeghan34
|1
