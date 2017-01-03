Albuquerque mayoral race starts up

City Councilor Dan Lewis and former Chief of Staff for the New Mexico Attorney General Michelle Garcia Holmes officially announced they'll be running for Albuquerque mayor on Sunday. Lewis mentioned lots of ideas about breaking up APS into smaller districts and combine all first responders into a metro safety agency.

