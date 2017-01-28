Albuquerque man tries to benefit from Diona s ranch dressing shortage
Some people are calling it a "ranch-pocalypse," and others dub it "ranch-gate" after Dion's announced they'd temporarily stop production. Some people just can't wait and are willing to pay the big bucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
