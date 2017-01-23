Albuquerque man arrested after fleeing crash scene
Police say Morris Mora was spotted in a stolen car Sunday night on Albuquerque's westside. According to a criminal complaint, when the officer started to follow him he sped away, weaving in and out of traffic.
