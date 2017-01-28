Albuquerque man arrested after deputies notice busted ignition
A South Valley man was arrested after deputies say he was driving a stolen truck and tried to steal another. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department says a deputy pulled over 27-year-old Diego Yanez for driving recklessly when he noticed the Ford F-350 Yanez was driving had a busted ignition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|35 min
|General Querlous
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,344
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|Funny
|279
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|Knightkore
|20
|Former officer claims Albuquerque Police Depart...
|5 hr
|Virgina
|5
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|5 hr
|Shaylinn
|10
|Lawmaker: Remove background check loophole for ...
|5 hr
|Shaylinn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC