Albuquerque fire department investigates two mobile home fires
AFD officials said they are investigating two mobile home fires on the Pan American Freeway that occurred less than a day apart. Officials said crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8401 Pan American on Friday around 9:36 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and flame but were unable to save the mobile home.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|53 min
|Mister Chix
|114,224
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,235
|New Black Fashion Statement
|1 hr
|Pinta
|11
|Thieves smash into Albuquerque business, steal ...
|2 hr
|Paula
|2
|John Lewis Not Attending - Who Cares
|3 hr
|Civil Rights
|10
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Hanna Skandera
|803
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|Fri
|Robert M
|135
