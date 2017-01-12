Albuquerque fire department investiga...

Albuquerque fire department investigates two mobile home fires

AFD officials said they are investigating two mobile home fires on the Pan American Freeway that occurred less than a day apart. Officials said crews responded to a mobile home fire at 8401 Pan American on Friday around 9:36 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and flame but were unable to save the mobile home.

