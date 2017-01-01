AFD: Pair of dogs may have caused garage fire
The Albuquerque Fire Department put out the blaze late Sunday morning after reports of flames coming from a garage on Florida Street near Gibson and Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|T rules
|7,097
|Topix Ads/Pop-Ups Annoying (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|Big Brother Sux
|26
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,154
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,146
|Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at...
|16 hr
|Joey
|3
|FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|NoMoDanU
|127
|Nicknames for Rio Rancho (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Quinado
|23
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC