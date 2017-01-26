2 New Mexico cities make donations to African sister cities
Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry says New Mexico's largest city will be donating firefighting gear along with a retired fire truck to the community of Lusaka in Zambia. In 2014, Lusaka became Albuquerque's 10th sister city and first on the African continent.
