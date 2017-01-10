10 Things to Know for Today

In this Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo, Israeli Holocaust survivor, Ernest Weiner, sits during his birthday in a restaurant in the central Israeli city of Ramat Hasharon. More than 100 fellow Holocaust survivors and advocates on their behalf gathered for the 92nd birthday party of Ernest Weiner -- a blind and widowed survivor who uses a wheelchair to get around and still lives on his own.

