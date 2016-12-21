Year in Review: The dumbest criminals of 2016 caught on camera
WATCH ABOVE: The man who attempted to bribe his way out of a DUI arrest by offering a cop a beer is just one of the dumbest criminals of 2016 caught on camera. Whether it's the man who tries to get out of an impaired driving charge by bribing a cop with beer, the shoplifter who helpfully gave clerks his business card, or the would-be robber who decided to leave their gun on the counter while counting their money - 2016 saw no shortage of head-shaking criminal misbehaviour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|47 min
|Katia
|63,105
|the real truth about the jews
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|5
|What Americans Want in health Care
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|10
|New Tax Coming
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|15
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|1 hr
|Jimmy
|110
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Cooties
|114,116
|Need blue thirties tonight
|6 hr
|cmb1455
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC