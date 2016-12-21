Year in Review: The dumbest criminals...

Year in Review: The dumbest criminals of 2016 caught on camera

WATCH ABOVE: The man who attempted to bribe his way out of a DUI arrest by offering a cop a beer is just one of the dumbest criminals of 2016 caught on camera. Whether it's the man who tries to get out of an impaired driving charge by bribing a cop with beer, the shoplifter who helpfully gave clerks his business card, or the would-be robber who decided to leave their gun on the counter while counting their money - 2016 saw no shortage of head-shaking criminal misbehaviour.

