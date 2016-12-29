Woman charged with running over 2 people in car
Woman charged with running over 2 people in car A 28-year-old Bloomfield woman was arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly running over two people in stolen vehicle. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/crime/2016/12/29/woman-charged-running-over-2-people-car/95977572/ FARMINGTON - A 28-year-old Bloomfield woman was arrested early today for allegedly running over two people in a stolen vehicle late Wednesday.
