The DitchRider posted a blog post
I first met and listened to Rich Boucher several years ago at the upstairs venue over Sumner and Dean's art gallery across from 516 Central. Those creaky wooden floors and stairs were a prelude to the delight of a new, new voice in town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Duke City Fix.
