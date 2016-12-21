Suspected Old Navy arsonist indicted on federal charges
A federal grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old man in connection to an arson at an Albuquerque clothing store last month. The grand jury handed down the indictment on David Hickman on Tuesday and formally charged him with intentionally starting a fire at an Old Navy near San Mateo and I-40 on Nov. 26 .
