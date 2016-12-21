Study: Babies in home visit program h...

Study: Babies in home visit program have less medical costs

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Newborns enrolled in New Mexico's home visiting program are less likely to use costly medical services than other children in their first year. The Albuquerque Journal reports that according to a new Rand Corp. study, children enrolled in the New Mexico First Born program were a third less likely to visit an emergency room than newborns in a control group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 2 hr T rules 7,077
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Alihj 63,117
News Bloomfield woman dies in gang fight (Mar '08) 3 hr Rita 64
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina 3 hr Corkey 6
News NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation 4 hr more 8
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,127
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,088

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC