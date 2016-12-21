State capital money awarded to Taos County hasn't prioritized Questa
An estimated 900 Questa residents have had little to no water. The village's lack of water pressure surfaced about three weeks ago due to an undetectable leak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|46 min
|ecce home
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Katia
|63,111
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|114,122
|In Memory of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds
|2 hr
|Not Important
|1
|What Americans Want in health Care
|3 hr
|Frangelica
|12
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Frangelica
|7,074
|Hillary is a Career Criminal.....
|3 hr
|Frangelica
|13
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC