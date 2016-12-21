State capital money awarded to Taos C...

State capital money awarded to Taos County hasn't prioritized Questa

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

An estimated 900 Questa residents have had little to no water. The village's lack of water pressure surfaced about three weeks ago due to an undetectable leak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel 46 min ecce home 7
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Katia 63,111
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Piglet Von Chix 114,122
In Memory of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds 2 hr Not Important 1
What Americans Want in health Care 3 hr Frangelica 12
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 3 hr Frangelica 7,074
Hillary is a Career Criminal..... 3 hr Frangelica 13
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,359

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC