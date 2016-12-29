Some Carlsbad Caverns elevators still out of service ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hxzKx5 Carlsbad Caverns park rangers escort guests onto the elevator and into the cavern. The repaired elevator is running for the first time since November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.