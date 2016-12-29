Some Carlsbad Caverns elevators still out of service
Some Carlsbad Caverns elevators still out of service ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2hxzKx5 Carlsbad Caverns park rangers escort guests onto the elevator and into the cavern. The repaired elevator is running for the first time since November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,133
|A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the...
|7 min
|leaving out
|3
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|20 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,121
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|59 min
|Bashil
|797
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|1 hr
|yeah
|9
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|justice is just a...
|7,081
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|10 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|6
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC