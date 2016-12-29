Senator proposes bill that sets requirements for New Mexico sheriffs
Democratic Senator Michael Padilla of Albuquerque wants voters in the next statewide election to give the legislature the power to set those qualifications for anyone who wants to run for sheriff, or in the running to be appointed sheriff. "As it turns out there are no qualifications to be the county sheriff, which is a huge responsibility in each one of the 33 counties here in New Mexico," said Sen. Padilla.
