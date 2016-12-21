See connection between work and dignity

See connection between work and dignity

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Economists like to tell a possibly apocryphal story about Milton Friedman. The prophet of free markets, visiting an Asian country in the 1960s, witnessed a public-works project that had people making a road with picks and shovels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 1 hr Father Jeremy 10
New Tax Coming 2 hr richard 12
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Katia 63,098
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Cooties 114,111
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 2 hr why hate 104
truth about the jews and israel 6 hr Louise 6
the real truth about the jews 6 hr Ben 2
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC