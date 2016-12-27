Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gos...

Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fight poverty

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deming Headlight

Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fight poverty ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2iCwNsu Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester speaks out against a proposed food tax in New Mexico at the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in Albuquerque, N.M., Dec. 20, 2016. A proposal to reinstate a food tax in New Mexico is drawing strong opposition from the Roman Catholic church and anti-poverty groups over concerns such a plan would raise grocery prices largely on the state's poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Katia 63,107
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 2 hr Count de Money 113
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Piglet Von Chix 114,118
Hillary is a Career Criminal..... 9 hr Maziel 12
the real truth about the jews 13 hr Jimmy 5
What Americans Want in health Care 13 hr Jimmy 10
New Tax Coming 14 hr Jimmy 15
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,985 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC