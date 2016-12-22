Roswell Police help deliver Christmas cheer
The project was started by the Albuquerque Police Officers Association and expanded to several other communities this year, including Roswell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Katia
|114,097
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Katia
|63,084
|You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Sabastan
|722
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|7 hr
|Drain
|98
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|8 hr
|mercy
|3
|new mexico police making selling crack cocaine
|11 hr
|Susanna
|2
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|12 hr
|Susanna
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC