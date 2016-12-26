Proposal would abolish NM education secretary
A Democratic lawmaker wants to ask voters in New Mexico to approve a proposal that would abolish the job of the state's education secretary. Proposal would abolish NM education secretary SANTA FE - A Democratic lawmaker wants to ask voters in New Mexico to approve a proposal that would abolish the job of the state's education secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|42 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,112
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|44 min
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,099
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|59 min
|I am
|105
|New Tax Coming
|7 hr
|richard
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|11 hr
|Louise
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|11 hr
|Ben
|2
|What Americans Want in health Care
|11 hr
|Bill R
|8
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC