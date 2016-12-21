Police: Repeat offender arrested at m...

Police: Repeat offender arrested at motel for auto theft

Albuquerque police arrested a woman and detained two others outside a Foothills-area motel Thursday in connection to a stolen vehicle. Police charged Reyanon Duncan, 30, with receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle after an officer found two stolen vehicles at the Ramada Inn at Eubank and I-40 and Duncan was seen leaving a motel room.

