Police: Repeat offender arrested at motel for auto theft
Albuquerque police arrested a woman and detained two others outside a Foothills-area motel Thursday in connection to a stolen vehicle. Police charged Reyanon Duncan, 30, with receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle after an officer found two stolen vehicles at the Ramada Inn at Eubank and I-40 and Duncan was seen leaving a motel room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|41 min
|C. A. S.
|4
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|3 hr
|marcus
|7
|Bloomfield woman dies in gang fight (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Cass9877
|63
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Katia
|63,114
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Katia
|114,126
|Nicknames for Rio Rancho (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|Dihilas
|22
|Jordan Pollack Salzman was a liar & a thief.
|10 hr
|Rosa
|9
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC