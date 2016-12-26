Police: Man attacked mom on Christmas...

Police: Man attacked mom on Christmas day because he didna t like food

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Albuquerque police arrested a man for allegedly attacking his mom during a Christmas day dispute over food. Police say they found 48-year-old Thomas Haun's mom Sunday with blood splattered on her shirt and legs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Tax Coming 3 min D-Mack 10
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Katia 63,096
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Cooties 114,108
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 1 hr D-Mack 7,072
the real truth about the jews 3 hr LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel 4 hr Coretta 4
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 4 hr Larry 102
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC