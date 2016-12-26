Police: Man attacked mom on Christmas day because he didna t like food
Albuquerque police arrested a man for allegedly attacking his mom during a Christmas day dispute over food. Police say they found 48-year-old Thomas Haun's mom Sunday with blood splattered on her shirt and legs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Tax Coming
|3 min
|D-Mack
|10
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Katia
|63,096
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Cooties
|114,108
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|D-Mack
|7,072
|the real truth about the jews
|3 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|4 hr
|Coretta
|4
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|4 hr
|Larry
|102
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC