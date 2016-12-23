NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation

NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation

There are 3 comments on the Deming Headlight story from Friday, titled NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation.

"If you are not a well-educated, well-prepared teacher, it's almost impossible to do this," Barnett said of the focused, individualized instruction that helps young children build a foundation for success. NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation "If you are not a well-educated, well-prepared teacher, it's almost impossible to do this," Barnett said of the focused, individualized instruction that helps young children build a foundation for success.

Robert D

Lubbock, TX

#1 21 hrs ago
Good Grief, NM can not educate 4 year old kids.... WOW - how sad
Susanna

Louisville, CO

#2 11 hrs ago
Robert D wrote:
Good Grief, NM can not educate 4 year old kids.... WOW - how sad
And how is this no surprise?
mercy

Albuquerque, NM

#3 8 hrs ago
Head Start has been around for fifty years, sucking on taxpayers like a lamprey, and it does not work.

