New Song Cycle Los Bufones to Play National Hispanic Cultural Center

The world premiere of Los Bufones, an innovative new song cycle for theatre, will run from January 19-22 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center as part of the NHCC's Siembra: Latino Theatre Season. Performances are at 7:30 pm Thursday through Saturday and 2 pm Sunday in the Albuquerque Journal Theatre.

