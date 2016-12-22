New Mexico OKs reopening troubled nuclear dump New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://lcsun.co/2ikm4CW ALBUQUERQUE - New Mexico regulators have approved restarting normal operations at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository, a major step for U.S. officials aiming to reopen the facility nearly three years after a radiation leak shut it down indefinitely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.