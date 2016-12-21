Man accused of attacking woman, stealing dog
An Albuquerque woman who was walking her dog Sunday afternoon was assaulted by a man who thought the dog had been stolen from his brother, according to court documents. The woman was walking her dog down a street near Isleta and Arenal when it happened.
