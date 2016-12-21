LDS general authority Elder Bruce D. Porter dies at age 64
Elder Porter died at his home surrounded by his family, said Eric Hawkins, spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Up until early December, Elder Porter was serving as President of the East Europe Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|49 min
|Mike
|11
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|56 min
|Brock
|798
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|1 hr
|Ricki
|11
|A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the...
|1 hr
|K-Ray
|8
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Katia
|114,136
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|3 hr
|Well
|9
|Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina
|3 hr
|george
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC