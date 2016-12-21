Joy Junction helping Albuquerque homeless this winter
Those in need can call 800-924-0569 and request to be picked up from downtown Albuquerque, and taken to spend the day at Joy Junction Shelter. Requests for pick up can be put in between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. with pick up happening around 8:45 a.m. People taking advantage of the program will be offered both lunch and dinner.
