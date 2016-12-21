Incoming prosecutor: Albuquerque shoo...

Incoming prosecutor: Albuquerque shooting case to get review

Tuesday Dec 20

Metro Albuquerque's incoming district attorney has announced plans for an independent review of the case involving two former Albuquerque police officers accused in the shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man during a 2014 standoff. It will be up to District Attorney-elect Raul Torrez to eventually decide if former Officer Dominique Perez and now-retired Detective Keith Sandy should be retried in the fatal shooting of James Boyd following an October mistrial due to a hung jury.

