Incoming prosecutor: Albuquerque shooting case to get review

Bernalillo County District Attorney-elect Raul Torrez unveils plans in Albuquerque, N.M., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 for an independent review of the case involving two former Albuquerque police officers accused in the shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man in a 2014 standoff. Torrez said the review will be done by an independent team of prosecutors from around the state and a recommendation is expected early next year.

