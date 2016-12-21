Get Cast in 'Better Call Saul' and More Great TV Gigs
Before you drown in yuletide merriment, check out this week's casting roundup which includes opportunities in AMC's "Better Call Saul," two new scripted series, and more! "BETTER CALL SAUL" Background talent ages 1316 is needed to portray "hipster teenagers" in AMC's acclaimed "Better Call Saul." The "Breaking Bad" spin-off will be shooting Jan. 11, 2017 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and will provide some pay.
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Katia
|114,097
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Katia
|63,084
|You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12)
|6 hr
|Sabastan
|722
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|7 hr
|Drain
|98
|NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation
|8 hr
|mercy
|3
|new mexico police making selling crack cocaine
|11 hr
|Susanna
|2
|Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea
|12 hr
|Susanna
|9
