Fog keeps departures on the ground at...

Fog keeps departures on the ground at Albuquerque airport

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Flight departures and arrivals at the Albuquerque airport have been delayed because ground fog has severely diminished visibility as airlines wait for improved conditions. Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron says approximately 20 flights have been affected, mostly planes scheduled for s early Friday morning departure beginning at about 5 a.m. According to Jiron, at least some of the aircraft with delayed departures returned to gates so passengers could get off the planes to stretch their legs inside the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Katia 114,097
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Katia 63,084
You Know You're From New Mexico When... (Apr '12) 6 hr Sabastan 722
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 7 hr Drain 98
News NM Head Start ranks worst in the nation 8 hr mercy 3
new mexico police making selling crack cocaine 11 hr Susanna 2
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 12 hr Susanna 9
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC