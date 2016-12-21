FILE - In this Thursday Aug. 25, 2016...

FILE - In this Thursday Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, from left to...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Registration will allow you to post comments on DarienNewsOnline.com and create a DarienNewsOnline.com Subscriber Portal account for you to manage subscriptions and email preferences. FILE - In this Thursday Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, from left to right, Nicole Maldonado, Myriah Flores and her mother Sharlene Benavidez attend a candlelight vigil for Victoria Martens at the apartment complex, in Albuquerque, N.M., where the young girl lived and was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Tax Coming 14 min And 11
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 16 min Lets 103
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,097
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,110
truth about the jews and israel 1 hr Louise 6
the real truth about the jews 2 hr Ben 2
What Americans Want in health Care 2 hr Bill R 8
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC