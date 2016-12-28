District Attorney clears officers of wrongdoing in shooting
The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office has cleared four officers of wrongdoing in connection to the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old suspect. The Albuquerque Journal reports that District Attorney Jennifer Padgett on Tuesday sent a letter to State Police Chief Pete Kassetas stating that the four officers will not face charges for the August 2015 death of Marvin Maestas.
