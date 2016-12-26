Chrisa Monday Morning Forecast
Chilly temperatures will stick around for today before a warm up begins for the middle of the week! High temperatures will be colder than normal this afternoon for most of New Mexico. Santa Fe will only manage to reach the upper 30s while Albuquerque will be in the low to mid 40s.
