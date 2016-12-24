Chrisa Christmas Weekend Forecast

New Mexico has a chance for a White Christmas as a quick-hitting storm system moves in from the West Saturday night. Snow chances will start to increase across western New Mexico between 5-7pm tonight with Albuquerque and Santa Fe seeing snow between 10pm - 12am this Christmas Eve.

